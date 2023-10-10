10th MDSB Holds Sustainer of the Quarter Competition

Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Radebaugh with the 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, speaks to Soldiers after the board competition during the Sustainer of the Quarter competition Oct. 10-11, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. The event consists of a Ranger physical fitness test, a land navigation exercise, combat water survival training events, a stress shoot, and a competition board. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).

