ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 29, 2023)— Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jason Hibbs, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), receives his chief petty officer hat at the base gym, Sept. 29. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

