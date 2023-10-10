Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers [Image 3 of 8]

    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers

    GUAM

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 29, 2023)— Chief Torpedoman’s Mate Jose Cancel, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), receives his chief petty officer collar devices from his family at the base gym, Sept. 29. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 8065676
    VIRIN: 230929-N-MH959-1082
    Resolution: 6261x4174
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers
    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers
    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers
    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers
    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers
    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers
    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers
    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Pinning
    ESL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT