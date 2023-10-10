NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 29, 2023)— Chief Legalman Bryan Lottes, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), receives his chief petty officer collar devices and hat at the base gym, Sept. 29. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8065675
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-MH959-1060
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
