ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 29, 2023)— Chief Interior Communications Electrician Nicole Sartorio, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), receives her chief petty officer collar devices at the base gym, Sept. 29. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

