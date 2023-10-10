ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 29, 2023)— Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Rachel Thao, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), receives her chief petty officer collar devices from her daughter while her husband, Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Shoua Thao, assigned to Naval Airborne Weapons Maintenance Unit 1, receives his collar devices by their son, Sept. 29, at the base gym. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

