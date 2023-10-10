Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers [Image 1 of 8]

    ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers

    GUAM

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 29, 2023)— Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Rachel Thao, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), receives her chief petty officer collar devices from her daughter while her husband, Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Shoua Thao, assigned to Naval Airborne Weapons Maintenance Unit 1, receives his collar devices by their son, Sept. 29, at the base gym. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

    This work, ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Pinning
    ESL

