NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 29, 2023)—Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Rachel Thao, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), and her husband Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Shoua Thao, assigned to Naval Airborne Weapons Maintenance Unit 1, exchange chief petty officer hats during Emory S. Land’s pinning ceremony at the base gym, Sept. 29. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 10:29 Photo ID: 8065680 VIRIN: 230929-N-XP344-1156 Resolution: 4296x3069 Size: 1.01 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Pins New Chief Petty Officers [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.