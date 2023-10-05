U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Larry H. Forrest (incoming Command) relates his future work projects and salutes his new Commander and Soldiers during the Change of Responsibility of Allied Forces North Battalion, in Mons, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 05:32 Photo ID: 8065413 VIRIN: 230914-A-RX599-1059 Resolution: 7000x11200 Size: 6.77 MB Location: MONS SHAPE, WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.