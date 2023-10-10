Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 11]

    Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility

    MONS SHAPE, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army color guard stands at attention for the national anthems during the Change of Responsibility of Allied Forces North Battalion, in Mons, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 05:31
