Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph H. Johnson (Allied Forces North Battalion Commander), Command Sgt. Maj. Larry H. Forrest (incoming Command) and Master Sgt. Daniel R. Hernandez (outgoing Command) stand at attention for the national anthems during the Change of Responsibility of AFNORTH Battalion, in Mons, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 Location: MONS SHAPE, WHT, BE