Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph H. Johnson, Allied Forces North Battalion commander, receives the Unit flag from Master Sgt. Daniel R. Hernandez (outgoing Command) during the Change of Responsibility of AFNORTH Battalion, in Mons, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 05:31
|Photo ID:
|8065408
|VIRIN:
|230914-A-RX599-1035
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|MONS SHAPE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
