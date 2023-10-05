Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 11]

    Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility

    MONS SHAPE, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph H. Johnson, Allied Forces North Battalion commander, thanks Master Sgt. Daniel R. Hernandez (outgoing Command) and welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Larry H. Forrest (incoming Command) during the Change of Responsibility of AFNORTH Battalion, in Mons, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    This work, Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

