Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph H. Johnson, Allied Forces North Battalion commander, thanks Master Sgt. Daniel R. Hernandez (outgoing Command) and welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Larry H. Forrest (incoming Command) during the Change of Responsibility of AFNORTH Battalion, in Mons, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

