Allied Forces North Battalion Change of Responsibility

The spouses of Master Sgt. Daniel R. Hernandez (outgoing Command) and Command Sgt. Maj. Larry H. Forrest (incoming Command) receive a bouquet of flowers during the Change of Responsibility of Allied Forces North Battalion, in Mons, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

