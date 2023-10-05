Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Annual Army Ten-Miler [Image 35 of 35]

    39th Annual Army Ten-Miler

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Spectators cheer on military, civilians, and wounded warrior athletes from around the world participating in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Washington, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 17:27
    Photo ID: 8061798
    VIRIN: 231008-A-AJ780-1035
    Resolution: 5288x3518
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    road race
    fitness
    running
    Army Ten-Miler
    ATM2023
    39th Annual Army Ten-Miler

