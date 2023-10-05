Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Annual Army Ten-Miler [Image 17 of 35]

    39th Annual Army Ten-Miler

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Nat Romaine leads a pack of runners over the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Washington while participating in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, Oct. 8, 2023. Hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, the Army Ten-Miler race is the third largest 10-mile road race in the world. The race promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 8061780
    VIRIN: 231008-A-AJ780-1017
    Resolution: 5452x3627
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler [Image 35 of 35], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    road race
    fitness
    running
    Army Ten-Miler
    ATM2023
    39th Annual Army Ten-Miler

