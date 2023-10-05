Nat Romaine leads a pack of runners over the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Washington while participating in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, Oct. 8, 2023. Hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, the Army Ten-Miler race is the third largest 10-mile road race in the world. The race promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|8061780
|VIRIN:
|231008-A-AJ780-1017
|Resolution:
|5452x3627
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
