A spectator cheers on military, civilians, and wounded warrior athletes from around the world participating in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Washington, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|10.08.2023
|10.08.2023 17:27
|8061788
|231008-A-AJ780-1025
|5565x3703
|11.42 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|2
|0
