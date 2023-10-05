Renita Irving runs over the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Washington while participating in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, Oct. 8, 2023. Hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, the Army Ten-Miler race is the third largest 10-mile road race in the world. The race promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

