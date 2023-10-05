Military, civilians, and wounded warrior athletes from around the world participate in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Washington, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

