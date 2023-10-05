Air Force Ball 2023

U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Jared Jackson, 31st Communications Squadron cybersecurity specialist, cuts the cake during Aviano’s Air Force Ball at Castel Brando in Cison di Valmarino, Italy, Oct. 7, 2023. The youngest and oldest Airman cut the cake together symbolizing the heritage passed down between generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

