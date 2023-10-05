AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – The 31st Fighter Wing commemorated the 76th Air Force anniversary during the Air Force Ball at Castel Brando in Cison di Valmarino, Italy, Oct. 7.



The ball is an annual tradition where members get together to honor the history and heritage of the Air Force. The ball not only serves as a moment of celebration but also fosters a sense of camaraderie and unity among members at Aviano Air Base.



“This is a magical moment; I want you all to soak it in as members of the 31st Fighter Wing,” said Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander. “We’re here to celebrate what we have accomplished as a team. Because we are a family, and we’re all in this together.”



With a distinguished career spanning decades, retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Barre R. Seguin, former commander of the 510th Fighter Squadron, shared his wealth of knowledge and wisdom at the event as a guest speaker.



“You are deterring and defending democracy and freedom creating peace and security from a hard power standpoint,” said Seguin. “The greatest outcome of our Air Force is Airmen leaders. Thank you for the opportunity to be able to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones at this tremendous evening.”



The event also included dinner, dancing, a photo booth and a disc jockey which provided participants a fun environment to reflect on their time in service. Members walked away from the event having created lasting memories with their brothers and sisters in arms.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 07:45 Story ID: 455396 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Ball 2023, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.