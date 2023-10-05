Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Ball 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Force Ball 2023

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing raise their glasses during the POW/MIA remembrance moment at the Air Force Ball at Castel Brando in Cison di Valmarino, Italy, Oct. 7, 2023. A POW/MIA table was displayed as a symbol of honor and to remember the U.S. service members who were prisoners of war or who have not returned home yet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    This work, Air Force Ball 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

