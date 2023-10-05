Members assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing raise their glasses during the POW/MIA remembrance moment at the Air Force Ball at Castel Brando in Cison di Valmarino, Italy, Oct. 7, 2023. A POW/MIA table was displayed as a symbol of honor and to remember the U.S. service members who were prisoners of war or who have not returned home yet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 07:45 Photo ID: 8061466 VIRIN: 231007-F-ZJ681-1009 Resolution: 5645x3756 Size: 1.28 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Ball 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.