    Air Force Ball 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Force Ball 2023

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen converse during Aviano’s Air Force Ball at Castel Brando in Cison di Valmarino, Italy, Oct. 7, 2023. The Air Force Ball is an annual tradition celebrating the anniversary of the Air Force becoming a separate service on September 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

