U.S. Air Force Airmen converse during Aviano’s Air Force Ball at Castel Brando in Cison di Valmarino, Italy, Oct. 7, 2023. The Air Force Ball is an annual tradition celebrating the anniversary of the Air Force becoming a separate service on September 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 07:45 Photo ID: 8061470 VIRIN: 231007-F-ZJ681-1118 Resolution: 5656x3763 Size: 1.05 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Ball 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.