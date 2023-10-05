Air Force Ball 2023

U.S. Air Force Airmen converse during Aviano’s Air Force Ball at Castel Brando in Cison di Valmarino, Italy, Oct. 7, 2023. The Air Force Ball is an annual tradition celebrating the anniversary of the Air Force becoming a separate service on September 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
