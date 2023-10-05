Air Force Ball 2023

A cake reflecting the Air Force’s 76th anniversary is on display for the ceremonial cake cutting during Aviano’s Air Force Ball at Castel Brando in Cison di Valmarino, Italy, Oct. 7, 2023. The Air Force Ball fosters a sense of unity and camaraderie among its members, bringing together personnel from various ranks, units and backgrounds creating an environment where bonds are strengthened. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|10.07.2023
|10.08.2023 07:45
|8061467
|231007-F-ZJ681-1035
|6048x4024
|1.15 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|0
