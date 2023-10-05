Air Force Ball 2023

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Barre R. Seguin, guest speaker and former commander of the 510th Fighter Squadron, gives a speech during the annual Air Force Ball at Castel Brando in Cison di Valmarino, Italy, Oct. 7. Seguin spoke about Air Force history, leadership and innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

