Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 10

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jamie Stargell, the senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’ for the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), salutes his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Kirklin Kudrna, signifying his assumption of responsibility and the completion of the change of responsibility ceremony, October 5, on Barton Field.

