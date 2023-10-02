Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 01 [Image 1 of 10]

    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 01

    FORT EISENHOWER, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – 1st Sgt. Michael Thiel, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the event, stands in front of the battalion color guard, before the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) change of responsibility ceremony, October 5, on Barton Field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 13:44
    Photo ID: 8059129
    VIRIN: 231005-O-PX639-2664
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.13 MB
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 01 [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 01
    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 02
    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 03
    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 04
    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 05
    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 06
    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 07
    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 08
    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 09
    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 10

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Change of Responsibility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT