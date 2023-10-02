FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – 1st Sgt. Michael Thiel, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the event, stands in front of the battalion color guard, before the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) change of responsibility ceremony, October 5, on Barton Field.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 13:44 Photo ID: 8059129 VIRIN: 231005-O-PX639-2664 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.13 MB Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 01 [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.