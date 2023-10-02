Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jamie Stargell, the senior enlisted leader...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jamie Stargell, the senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’ for the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), salutes his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Kirklin Kudrna, signifying his assumption of responsibility and the completion of the change of responsibility ceremony, October 5, on Barton Field. see less | View Image Page

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Soldiers, Family and friends of the 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber Legion), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel J. Crislip, the battalion’s outgoing senior enlisted leader and “Keeper of the Colors”, and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jamie K. Stargell, in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. Kirklin J. Kudrna, October 5, on Barton Field.



In an event steeped in Army tradition, Soldiers and Civilians representing the battalion and brigade from Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii, and Texas, stood in formation and in the stands to honor their departing senior enlisted leader, advocate and champion.



“As Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Crislip always says, it’s not about the commander, the CSM, or the command team – it’s about the Soldiers, Civilians, and mission,” said Kudrna. “Sam, you’ve personified that perspective. From my experiences learning from you, from working beside you, and from benefitting from your guidance, I know you unconsciously retain that view, you don’t have to work at it – it’s who you are. We, the Cyber Legion, have all benefited from your unabashed and unflinching championing of right, moral, ethical, and common-sense decisions.”



In his remarks, Crislip humbly stated the success of the battalion during his tenure as its senior enlisted leader was due to the Soldiers and Civilians of this battalion.



“We have been fortunate to have a number of experts that guaranteed this battalion will continue to be the most successful offensive cyber force in the Department of Defense,” said Crislip. “I thank each of you for what you do every day, as it is incredibly important regardless if you are working in a cubicle in a windowless building or rowing hard in a staff section. Each and every one of you matter.”



While the departure of the battalion’s senior enlisted leader can be difficult, the Cyber Legion is blessed to welcome CSM Stargell and his Family. Stargell’s previous assignment was serving as the G39 and CEMA (cyber and electromagnetic activities) Sergeant Major with U.S. Army Europe and Africa.



“But before that he was B Company’s (B/782d MI BN) first sergeant and a cyber protection team noncommissioned officer in charge in the Cyber Protection Brigade,” said Kudrna. “He no stranger to cyber. I have no doubt he’ll be as strong an advocate for the 782d as CSM Crislip has been.”



In keeping with tradition, Stargell kept his comments brief. However, in addition to thanking God and his Family, he thanked Crislip for a seamless transition, and ended his comments by talking about the people of the Cyber Legion.



“To the Soldiers, Civilians, and Family of the Cyber Legion, the reputation you have established within the Cyber Branch and Department of Defense is unquestionable,” said Stargell. “While many of your accomplishments occur without most people knowing what you do or how you do it, you can be assured they are greatly appreciated by your leadership and leaders within the Army and Joint Force.”



“Legionnaire Seven signing on the net. Cyber Legion, Silent Victory.”



“Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!”