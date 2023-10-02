Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 02

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Soldiers, Family and friends of the 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber Legion), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel J. Crislip, the battalion’s departing senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’, and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jamie K. Stargell, in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. Kirklin J. Kudrna, October 5, on Barton Field.



In an event steeped in Army tradition, Soldiers and Civilians representing the battalion and brigade from Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii, and Texas, stood in formation and in the stands to honor their departing senior enlisted leader, advocate and champion.

