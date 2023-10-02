Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 05

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Crislip, the departing senior enlisted leader for the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), relinquished his authority as the ‘keeper of the colors’ to Lt. Col. Kirklin Kudrna, the battalion commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony October 5, on Barton Field.

