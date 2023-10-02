Cyber Legion Change of Responsibility Ceremony 06

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jamie Stargell is the new senior enlisted leader for the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) and assumed responsibility as the ‘keeper of the colors’ from Lt. Col. Kirklin Kudrna, the battalion commander, during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, October 5, on Barton Field.

