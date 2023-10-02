A Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball player tries on a firefighter helmet during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. The team visited the base to gain a better understanding of the 18th Wing’s capabilities and the day-to-day duties of the Airmen who carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 21:50 Photo ID: 8058035 VIRIN: 230918-F-PW483-1004 Resolution: 3812x2536 Size: 5.04 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.