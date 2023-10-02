Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena [Image 6 of 6]

    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball player tries on a firefighter helmet during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. The team visited the base to gain a better understanding of the 18th Wing’s capabilities and the day-to-day duties of the Airmen who carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 21:50
    Photo ID: 8058035
    VIRIN: 230918-F-PW483-1004
    Resolution: 3812x2536
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena
    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena
    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena
    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena
    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena
    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    Community Engagement
    Ryukyu Golden Kings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT