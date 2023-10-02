Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena [Image 4 of 6]

    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball player tries on a gas mask during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. During the tour, the Golden Kings were able to meet and interact with Airmen from various career fields and discuss how their individual duties contribute to the 18th Wing’s overarching role in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

