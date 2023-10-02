Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena

A Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball player signs a jersey for an 18th Force Support Squadron Airman during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. Engagements with local organizations strengthen positive relationships with host nation community members by providing a better understanding of the contributions the 18th Wing plays in protecting Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

