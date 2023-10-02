A Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball player signs a jersey for an 18th Force Support Squadron Airman during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. Engagements with local organizations strengthen positive relationships with host nation community members by providing a better understanding of the contributions the 18th Wing plays in protecting Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 21:50
|Photo ID:
|8058031
|VIRIN:
|230918-F-PW483-1001
|Resolution:
|4246x2825
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT