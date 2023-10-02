Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron assists a player from the Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball team with a gas mask during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. Engagements with local organizations strengthen positive relationships with host nation community members by providing a better understanding of the contributions the 18th Wing plays in protecting Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

