    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena [Image 5 of 6]

    Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron assists a player from the Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball team with a gas mask during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. Engagements with local organizations strengthen positive relationships with host nation community members by providing a better understanding of the contributions the 18th Wing plays in protecting Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 21:50
    Photo ID: 8058034
    VIRIN: 230918-F-PW483-1002
    Resolution: 4969x3975
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    Community Engagement
    Ryukyu Golden Kings

