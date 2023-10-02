Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball team players and staff members observe a K9 demonstration during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. The team visited the base to gain a better understanding of the 18th Wing’s capabilities and the day-to-day duties of the Airmen who carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 21:50 Photo ID: 8058030 VIRIN: 230918-F-PW483-1006 Resolution: 2838x1888 Size: 3.21 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.