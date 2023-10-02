Ryukyu Golden Kings visit Kadena

Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball team players and staff members observe a K9 demonstration during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2023. During the tour, the Golden Kings were able to meet and interact with Airmen from various career fields and discuss how their individual duties contribute to the 18th Wing’s overarching role in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

