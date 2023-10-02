U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Kaupp, 48th Security Forces military working dog handler, poses for a photo with MWD CChuy during the Liberty Ready Fair at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 30, 2023. MWD handlers are responsible for forming a relationship with their dogs to ensure trust and their ability to follow commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8056598
|VIRIN:
|230930-F-TM115-1480
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|13.7 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Ready Fair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT