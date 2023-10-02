U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrate opening a jammed car door during the Liberty Ready Fair at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 30, 2023. The demonstration showcased the firefighters ability to perform a vehicle extraction in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 05:33 Photo ID: 8056594 VIRIN: 230930-F-TM115-9102 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.83 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Ready Fair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.