U.S. Air Force military working dog Cchuy, 48th Security Forces Squadron MWD, demonstrates commands during the Liberty Ready Fair at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 30, 2023. Military Working Dogs provide security to Airmen stationed at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell, as well as deployed Airmen across the world, and are trained daily to ensure they are ready to complete any mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8056597
|VIRIN:
|230930-F-TM115-2538
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.95 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Ready Fair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
