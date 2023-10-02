Liberty Ready Fair 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Hooks, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, demonstrates chemical luminescence during the Liberty Ready Fair at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 30, 2023. During National Preparedness Month, the Liberty Wing hosted multiple events to ensure Airmen maintain a ready and alert posture for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)
