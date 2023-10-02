U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Norberto Gonzales III, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron crew chief, helps demonstrate proper use of a fire hose during the Liberty Ready Fair at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 30, 2023. During National Preparedness Month, the Liberty Wing hosted multiple events to ensure Airmen maintain a ready and alert posture for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8056593
|VIRIN:
|230930-F-TM115-9216
|Resolution:
|3165x4757
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Ready Fair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS
