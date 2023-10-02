U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Kaupp, 48th Security Forces military working dog handler, and MWD Cchuy, escort Staff Sgt. Gerald Reece, 48th Security Forces Squadron MWD trainer, during the Liberty Ready Fair at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 30, 2023. MWDs provide security to Airmen stationed at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell, as well as deployed Airmen across the world and are trained daily to ensure they are ready to complete any mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8056596
|VIRIN:
|230930-F-TM115-1948
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.14 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Ready Fair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT