U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Kaupp, 48th Security Forces military working dog handler, and MWD Cchuy, escort Staff Sgt. Gerald Reece, 48th Security Forces Squadron MWD trainer, during the Liberty Ready Fair at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 30, 2023. MWDs provide security to Airmen stationed at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell, as well as deployed Airmen across the world and are trained daily to ensure they are ready to complete any mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 05:33 Photo ID: 8056596 VIRIN: 230930-F-TM115-1948 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.14 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Ready Fair 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.