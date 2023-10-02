Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Ready Fair 2023 [Image 6 of 8]

    Liberty Ready Fair 2023

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Kaupp, 48th Security Forces military working dog handler, and MWD Cchuy, escort Staff Sgt. Gerald Reece, 48th Security Forces Squadron MWD trainer, during the Liberty Ready Fair at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 30, 2023. MWDs provide security to Airmen stationed at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell, as well as deployed Airmen across the world and are trained daily to ensure they are ready to complete any mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

