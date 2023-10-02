AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Hunter, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, conducts a routine inspection on an over the side flight suit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. AFE specialists inflate OTS suits and subsequently apply soapy water to them to verify the absence of leaks in the suit. These suits are employed when pilots expect to traverse over low temperature waters, ensuring the safety and dryness of pilots in the case of contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

