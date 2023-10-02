AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Hunter, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, conducts a routine inspection on an over-the-side flight suit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. An OTS suit is used during the winter months to keep pilots dry and warm in the case of an ejection. AFE specialists conduct routine inspections and maintenance on flight equipment to ensure the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons are always primed and ready to carry out the fight tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

