AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashley Delancey, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, conducts a routine inspection on a pilot parachute at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. AFE specialists are responsible for ensuring Airmen are equipped with the essential supplies required for executing the mission of the 51st Fighter Wing and defending the skies over the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

