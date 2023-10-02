AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashley Delancey, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, conducts a routine inspection on a pilot parachute at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. AFE specialists meticulously manage the inspection and maintenance of flight equipment which is a critical aspect of ensuring pilots of the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons are prepared to fly, fight and win at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR