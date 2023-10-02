Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight [Image 5 of 8]

    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashley Delancey, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, conducts a routine inspection on a pilot parachute at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. AFE specialists meticulously manage the inspection and maintenance of flight equipment which is a critical aspect of ensuring pilots of the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons are prepared to fly, fight and win at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 8056511
    VIRIN: 230925-F-QO603-1218
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 20.86 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight
    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight
    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight
    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight
    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight
    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight
    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight
    AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Parachute Riggers
    AFE
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    51st Operations Group
    51st Operational Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT