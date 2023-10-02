U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Cusick, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, conducts a routine inspection on a life preserver unit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. AFE specialists are dedicated to ensuring flight equipment remains consistently reliable as they are a critical factor in upholding safe flight operations during mission execution within the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 03:38
|Photo ID:
|8056510
|VIRIN:
|230925-F-QO603-1242
|Resolution:
|5603x3728
|Size:
|14.46 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT