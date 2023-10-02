U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vicente Olvera, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment main shop noncommissioned officer in charge, rigs a drogue parachute at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. AFE specialists conduct routine inspections and maintenance on flight equipment to guarantee the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons are always ready to execute the fight tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 03:38 Photo ID: 8056508 VIRIN: 230925-F-QO603-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 18.33 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFE Specialists: The force behind the flight [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.