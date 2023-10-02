Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck [Image 4 of 6]

    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck

    RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Members of Spangdahlem hold candles to remember those impacted by suicide, domestic violence, sexual assault and harassment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 29, 2023. Participants remained silent to hear stories of those affected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 06:54
    Photo ID: 8054508
    VIRIN: 230929-F-DX250-8194
    Resolution: 6878x4585
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck
    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck
    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck
    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck
    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck
    4th annual candlelight vigil and ruck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Remember
    Candle
    Talk
    Standing
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT