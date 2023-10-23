SPANGDAHLEM AIR FORCE BASE, Germany - Members of the Spangdahlem community gathered together for the 4th Annual Candlelight Vigil and Ruck, Sept. 29, 2023. The event honored those impacted by suicide, domestic violence, sexual assault and harassment.



After the 5K ruck, various resources were made available for the community members to learn prevention, reporting steps, and how to get involved in future events.



Charla Dean, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate, explained how the event kicked off Resiliency Day and the importance of reaching out for help.



“I think resiliency is the ability to overcome tough situations,” Dean said. “We just wanted everyone to know the services that are available to you and trust people to help you get through situations.”



Dean also shared the importance of spreading awareness for situations that involve both female and male survivors to prevent future incidents.



“It was an honor to [have] the opportunity to share a few stories from male survivors of sexual assault at this year’s vigil and to bring awareness to SAPR’s support of both male and female survivors,” she said. “It was awesome to see all the helping agencies around base come together to let the Spangdahlem AB community know they have all of us ready to assist, so they too can become resilient after going through tough times.”



For more information, members can contact the SAPR team at DSN: 452-7272 or COMM: 656561-7272 for 24 hour support.

